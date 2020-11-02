Loretta "Lottie" Gustafson
Loretta "Lottie" Gustafson, Wausau, age 88, died peacefully at Wausau Manor on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Lottie was born on January 29, 1932 in Stratford Wisconsin to Frank C. and Leona A. (Scheribel) Lillge.
Moved to Wausau with her parents at the age of nine. Attended St Mary's Catholic School. Graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1950. On June 28, 1952 she married Robert Gustafson. He preceded her in death.
Lottie spent many years volunteering with Wausau Boot & Saddle Club with her children showing horses.
Some of her favorite pastimes were going up north to the cottage, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lottie was also an avid Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan.
Survived by her children Paulette McDonald, Mosinee, Kay (John) Lewandoski, Schofield, Jolene (Robin) Halbesleben, Merrimac, MA, Scott (Cheryl Barnaby) Gustafson, Gleason, Kristi (Matt) Lorge Wausau;
17 Grandchildren, Michael McDonald, Todd (Tracey) McDonald, Amy (Brad) Paff, Kelly (Keith) Ziegelbauer, Melissa (Justen) Willemon, Todd Trittin (Corrie Merklein), Kurt( Amy) Trittin, Brad (Jenna) Trittin, Kimberly Koppa, Nicole (Adam) Maszk, Ashley (Jeff) Zarda, Jonathon ( Jennifer) Halbesleben Jason Halbesleben, Jennifer (Brad) Schoch, Jamie (Aaron) Qualls, Heather Gustafson, Richard Gustafson; 28 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Richard Gustafson; sisters, Elizabeth Helms, Phyladis "Dottie" Zientara, Mary Buntin, and brother Jack Lillge; son-in law, Patrick McDonald, In-laws, Helmer Helms, Eugene Zientara, John Buntin, and Marion Lillge; and special friend Sherman Stanley.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 228 S. 28th Ave., Wausau. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Social distancing will be practiced and face coverings are required by all who attend.
