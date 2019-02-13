|
|
Loretta L. Beilke
Rothschild - Loretta Leona Beilke went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 10, 2019. She was born on November 2, 1934 in the town of Wausau, to the late Paul and Leona (Heckendorf) Zemke. She was baptized on November 18, 1934 by Reverend Spiegel and confirmed on Palm Sunday, April 10, 1949, by Reverend Erwin Seidel of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau.
She married the true love of her life, Gordon A. Beilke on June 16, 1962. The Lord blessed their lives with three precious children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Loretta enjoyed listening to Carol play piano and the quartet, Living River. She thanks Joel and Gordon for all their help as she carried her cross of severe arthritis. When she was able, she loved to go for walks, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. She was a former Ladies' Aid member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Naugart, served as secretary for many years, and also belonged to the homemaker's club "The Kitchen Kookies."
Loretta is survived by her husband, Gordon; daughter, Carol Beilke (Gary Pawlak) of Hanover Park, IL; son, Richard (Tammy) Beilke of Wausau; grandchildren, Caleb (Sarah) Beilke of Merrill, Alyssa Beilke of Wausau, Chase (Jamie) Beilke of Athens, and Shane Beilke (fiancée, Gabri Fowler) of Wausau; great-grandsons, Damien Beilke and Brooks Beilke; brother, Kenneth (Sonia) Zemke of Marathon; sister, Leona Zemke of Wausau; sister-in-law, Helen Beilke of Virginia Beach, VA; and brother-in-law, Duane Goetsch of Wausau.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joel Beilke of Merrill; brothers, Albert (Suzy) Zemke and Wilbur (Kathy) Zemke, both of Wausau; sisters, Arlene (Stanley) Adams, Darlene (LeRoy) Roeder, and Irene (Herman) Ninneman, all of Wausau; brother-in-law, Wallace Beilke of Boulder Junction, CO; and sister-in-law, Myrna Goetsch of Wausau.
A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Naugart (Town of Berlin) with Rev. Joel Willitz officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery.
You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Copperleaf Assisted Living and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the care and comfort given to Loretta.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019