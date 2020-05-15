|
Loretta M. Emmerich
Trusting in her Savior Jesus Christ for her salvation and eagerly anticipating the joy of heaven that awaited her, Loretta M. Emmerich, 138095 CTH L, Athens, Wisconsin, left this world with her family at her side on May 14th.
Loretta was born on November 24th, 1935, daughter of the late Rudolph and Ada (Tremelling) Punke. She graduated from Athens High School in 1953. She married Wallace Emmerich on July 28, 1956 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens, Wisconsin with a wedding reception at the Punke farm. Upon marriage, she joined her husband as a member of St. John's Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod), Town of Hamburg.
Loretta was a homemaker and beloved mother to her two sons, Rodney and Steve. Loretta contributed to her and Wallace's successful dairy farm by caring for the calves, helping with fieldwork, keeping the farm financial records, and providing meals for her family and the farm help.
Loretta was an active member of St John's Lutheran church where she participated in Mary Martha Guild, the Church choir and many committees throughout the years.
Loretta and Wallace were members of the Holzhacker Tanzer (Woodchopper Dancers) - a German ethnic group. Loretta and Wallace were also members of the Pommerscher Verein of Central Wisconsin and the Pommerscher Danz Gruppe (Pomeranian Dance Group).
Loretta spent many hours designing and sewing her own garments. She loved caring for her lawn. She was a talented cook that loved to prepare delicious meals for her family and friends.
Her greatest joy was in caring for her beloved grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Wallace Emmerich; two sons, Rodney Emmerich and Steven (Nancee) Emmerich, all of Athens; grandchildren, Mikella (Eric) Schulz, Brandon Emmerich, Scott (Rachel) Piel, Ryan (Sarah) Piel, Nathan (Jenna) Piel and Christopher Emmerich; five great grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine (Alan) Mortenson and Lorraine (Richard) Schedler.
Besides her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by an infant son and one brother, Harold Punke.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at St. John Lutheran Church, 134058 County Road L, town of Hamburg. Social distance guidelines will be in place. An outdoor drive in Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday following the visitation. The Rev. Dan Love will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
