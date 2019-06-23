|
Lori Ann Meister
Hatley - Lori Ann Meister, 53, of Hatley, passed away at her home on June 18, 2019.
She was born in Milwaukee on October 13, 1965, to Frederick "Fritz" and Patricia (Steele) Poeske. Lori married Jeff Raymond Meister on July 12, 2002 at the Marathon County Courthouse.
In her free time, Lori enjoyed crocheting and always looked forward to the week of summer vacation up north. She also enjoyed cooking and hosting family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff of Hatley; step-children, Jamie (Matt) Rainville of Wausau, Eric (Brittany) Meister of Janesville, Tony (Kristin) Meister of Stevens Point, and Allen Meister of Antigo. She is further survived by her step-granddaughters, Emma Race and Krista Rainville; as well as her parents, Fritz and Pat Poeske, Town of Maine; and her brother, Mike Poeske, Town of Maine.
Memorial services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, 5304 North 44th Ave, Town of Maine. Pastor Dan Sire will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Inurnment will take place at the church cemetery. You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 23, 2019