Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Cerny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Cerny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori Cerny Obituary
Lori Cerny

Mosinee - Lori Ann Cerny, age 59, of Mosinee, WI, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's United Church of Christ on Friday, February 7th. Visitation from 10-11 a.m., with memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6th at Brainard Funeral Home in Wausau 5-7 p.m. All are welcome to join us in the celebration of Lori's life.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now