Lori Cerny
Mosinee - Lori Ann Cerny, age 59, of Mosinee, WI, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's United Church of Christ on Friday, February 7th. Visitation from 10-11 a.m., with memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 6th at Brainard Funeral Home in Wausau 5-7 p.m. All are welcome to join us in the celebration of Lori's life.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020