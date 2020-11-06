1/
Lori Teuke Baker
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori Teuke Baker

Schofield - Lori Teuke Baker, 77, died peacefully on October 31 from complications of Covid-19. She was born April 15, 1943 in Wausau, lived her early life at 1625 West Bridge Street, and attended Newman High School. She earned a BA at the University of Wisconsin, and worked for Milwaukee County for most of her career.

Lori was a talented artist before a car crash in 1958 paralyzed her left side. Against all odds, she recovered and lived a long and active life. She had an abiding appreciation for nature and good books. She loved every animal that ever crossed her path, and considered her many cats and dogs and her horse to be part of her family. Some of her happiest years were spent training and riding Khali, her Arabian horse.

Her siblings will miss her so much. Lori had a quick wit, a keen sense of humor, and the ability to find a bit of beauty in every day. Give her a gray sky and she would marvel at the shape of clouds or the quality of light.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Bill Baker, and her parents, Gilbert and Lorraine Teuke. She is survived by her sisters Judy Morman (Michael), Mary Brodhead (Rob), Molly Rose Teuke (Michael Murphy), and Ann Sweeney (Tommy), and her brother, Mike Teuke (Patti).

In lieu of flowers, Lori would have appreciated your donation to Stable Hands Equine Therapy Center in Wausau.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved