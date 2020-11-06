Lori Teuke BakerSchofield - Lori Teuke Baker, 77, died peacefully on October 31 from complications of Covid-19. She was born April 15, 1943 in Wausau, lived her early life at 1625 West Bridge Street, and attended Newman High School. She earned a BA at the University of Wisconsin, and worked for Milwaukee County for most of her career.Lori was a talented artist before a car crash in 1958 paralyzed her left side. Against all odds, she recovered and lived a long and active life. She had an abiding appreciation for nature and good books. She loved every animal that ever crossed her path, and considered her many cats and dogs and her horse to be part of her family. Some of her happiest years were spent training and riding Khali, her Arabian horse.Her siblings will miss her so much. Lori had a quick wit, a keen sense of humor, and the ability to find a bit of beauty in every day. Give her a gray sky and she would marvel at the shape of clouds or the quality of light.She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Bill Baker, and her parents, Gilbert and Lorraine Teuke. She is survived by her sisters Judy Morman (Michael), Mary Brodhead (Rob), Molly Rose Teuke (Michael Murphy), and Ann Sweeney (Tommy), and her brother, Mike Teuke (Patti).In lieu of flowers, Lori would have appreciated your donation to Stable Hands Equine Therapy Center in Wausau.