Lorna Rietz
Athens - Lorna Rietz, 102, passed away November 25 under the care of St. Croix Hospice and the Athenian Assisted Living staff. She was the first resident of her beloved new home.
She was born July 29, 1917 in Holloway MN to Henry and Ida (Callies) Mattheisen and graduated from Stanley High School and Chippewa County Normal School and taught in the Loyal area.
She married George W. Rietz in 1938.
They farmed in the Town of Bern until retiring in 1979.
They especially enjoyed raising and showing their registered Belgian horses at state and local fairs. They participated for many years in the Circus World Parade and took part in the Bicentennial Wagon Train in 1976, traveling to Portage in their covered wagon.
They also enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, gardening, playing cards and making and selling their crafts.
She is survived by sons, Gordon (Jan Carroll) Medford and Gary (Janice Strunk) Fifield; grandchildren, Wilber, Athens, Wendy (Delbert) Ford, Springfield IL, and Cindy, Medford; great-grandchildren, Clint Spreen, and Dawson and Dylan Ford; and great great-granddaughter, Kaylee Spreen.
She was preceded in death by her husband George, three brothers and five sisters and grandson, Adam Rietz.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Christ United Church, Athens. Rev. Teri Hanson will officiate. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at Christ United Church, Athens.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019