Lorraine Anderson
Mosinee - Lorraine F. Anderson, 96, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Barfield Nursing Home, Alabama, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.
She was born Sept. 20, 1922, in Antigo, the daughter of late John and Dorothy (Dumas) Lukowicz. She lived in Wausau, Rothschild and Mosinee before moving to Guntersville, Alabama, 13 years ago, to live with her son and daughter-in-law.
Lorraine proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was stationed at Camp Elliott in San Diego, Calif. She worked at the Marathon Rothschild Credit Union for 37 years, retiring as president manager. She was married to Allan R. Zahn and later to Raymond Anderson, they preceded her in death. She was active throughout her life, enjoying traveling, golfing, bowling, playing cards and reading. She was the matriarch of the family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Dr. Allan (Wendy) Zahn, Guntersville, Alabama; her grandchildren, Beth (Jim) Allen, Kenneth Duberstein, Gina Duberstein, Tiffany Zahn and Zachary Zahn; ten great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherol Duberstein, and two brothers, John Lukowicz and Major Willis Lukowicz, killed in World War II.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Rich Block will officiate. Burial will be in Mosinee Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 16, 2019