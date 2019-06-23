|
|
Lorraine E. Enkers
Wausau - Lorraine E. Enkers, 97, of Wausau passed into eternal life on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Evergreen Memory Unit of North Central Health Care in Wausau, WI.
Lorraine was born in Port Washington, WI to Matthias and Katherine (Pohl) Even on July 28, 1921.
At the age of four, Lorraine, and her family moved to the Pohl family homestead in White Rock, South Dakota when the Great Depression took place. She attended school and worked the family farm. More importantly, she learned her mother's dressmaking skills that became her legacy.
Following World War II, she married Edward Enkers and settled in Wausau, WI. Lorraine shared her sewing talent in the community that included: sewing for Stunt Night, many families, and local businesses. Lorraine was a Cub Scout Den Mother, a member of United Commercial Travelers Auxiliary 270, Wausau Eagles Club Auxiliary Aerie 251, and a league bowler at Mountain Lanes. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 10 for over 80 years and the VFW Auxiliary Burns Post 388 for over 65 years. She cooked for the VFW WI Valley Fair food stand, and she distributed poppies for the VFW and American Legion.
Lorraine and Edward enjoyed traveling, and when Lorraine's husband Edward passed away in 1988, she continued her travels. She continued to sew, making many garments and quilts for her grand and great-grandchildren, and her heart was full when she held all the new babies.
Together they raised five children who all reside in Wisconsin: Dianne (Enkers) Brookhyser of Weston, Sharon (Robert) Golla of Stevens Point, Eugene (Kathy) Enkers of Hatley, and Robert (Jane) Enkers of Weston, and a deceased son, Merlin Enkers of Wausau; She was additionally blessed with 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Her sister, Kathleen Holecek of Tampa, FL is her only surviving sibling. Other siblings were: Ethel Gragert, Beatrice Murray, Aloys, and Joseph Even.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Grace United Church of Christ, 535 South Third Avenue, Wausau, with Rev. Julie Goranson officiating. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, and resume at the church on Thursday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in the military section of Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helke.com.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Marathon County or Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 23, 2019