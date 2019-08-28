|
|
Lorraine Jakubowski
Rothschild - Lorraine Jakubowski, 91, formerly of Rothschild, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Wausau Manor Health Services, Wausau.
She was born July 6, 1928, in Bevent, the daughter of the late Leo and Regina (O'Konek) Swedowski. She married Leonard Jakubowski on June 30, 1951, in Bevent. He died on Sept. 23, 2010.
On Sunday, the Kingdom of Heaven got one of their Angels back - Lorraine Jakubowski. For anyone who knew and loved Lorraine, that statement is not so far-fetched. Lorraine was a selfless person who devoted her life to making others happy and comfortable. She handled adversity with grace and patience and set the example for how to live a life filled with love and happiness.
She had a special energy, or aura surrounding her and anyone who had the opportunity to meet Lorraine usually ended up becoming close friends with her. For all of her life-long friends and the new friends she met at Wausau Manor during her time there - she loved you all dearly.
As the matriarch of her family she created a loving household for her sons Bob, Ron and Randy, her husband Leonard, her grandsons Joshua and Jeremy, and daughter in-law Carol. She was a mother, mother in-law, daughter, sister, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, godmother, aunt, great aunt, and friend. She enjoyed Polka and Country music and getting into trouble with her friends and family at the local casinos. She really enjoyed the company of all her canine and feline grandchildren over the years - the three most recent furry grandchildren were Zach, KC and Jasmine.
Countless stories, memories, recipes and traditions carry on through time with her family and friends. Her energy will always surround those she loved and her memory will influence us all to live our lives to the fullest and to fill them with love and patience.
Our tears of sorrow can be worn as a badge of honor to have known and loved this woman. If a cardinal is acting strangely around you - perhaps getting a little closer than normal and acting very curious - just know that's Lorraine dropping in to say hello.
She will truly be missed, and we all just received a very powerful guardian angel looking over all of us.
Survivors include three sons, Bob Jakubowski, Rothschild, Ron (Carol) Jakubowski, Schofield, and Randy Jakubowski, Rothschild; two grandchildren, Jeremy and Joshua Jakubowski; and a brother, Raymond Swedowski, Bevent. She was preceded in death by a twin brother, Elmer, and a sister-in-law, Delores Swedowski.
Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. The Rev. Allan Slowiak will officiate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
The family would like to send a sincere thanks to the staff at Wausau Manor for the wonderful care given to Lorraine.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2019