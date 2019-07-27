Services
Lorraine M. Romang Obituary
Marathon - Lorraine M. Romang, 98, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born May 29, 1921 in Marathon, daughter of the late Reinhold and Elsie (Anklam) Genger. On September 23, 1944 she married Robert Romang in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death on November 16, 1992.

In her younger years Lorraine worked at Briggs & Stratton in Milwaukee and then returned home to work at Employers Mutual in Wausau and later went on to be a homemaker. Lorraine was proud to be a member of the Hillcrest Homemakers Club in Marathon.

Survivors include one niece, Sharon Arden, two nephews, Bruce Genger and Steven Genger and a special friend Suzette Oelke.

Besides her husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ryles and Myron Genger and a nephew, Kevin Genger.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, Marathon. The Rev. Jon Hadler will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Friends may call on Tuesday from Noon until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 27 to July 28, 2019
