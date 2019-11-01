|
Lorraine May Yach
Wausau - Lorraine May Yach, 89, passed away on October 11, 2019 at Stonecrest Residence in Wausau, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Lorraine Yach (Mesalk) was born October 17, 1929 in Wausau WI to Harold and Edna (Dellenbach) Mesalk. She graduated from Wausau Senior High School and took various other courses in accounting throughout her lifetime. She worked at Employers Insurance until she married Leander (Lee) (Butch) Yach on April 29, 1950. Once married, Lorraine became a full time homemaker. Their son, Stephen, was born July 23rd 1951 and raising him became her full time joy. During her life Lorraine was active in G.D. Jones School PTA, Homemakers Club, and Mothers Club. Lorraine also volunteered as a poll worker for the Republican Party. She loved Beagles and had 3 over her lifetime. Lorraine and her family spent many weekends at their cottage on Birch Lake in Harshaw, WI that they built together in 1965. Her husband was the General Manager at Connor Forest Industries until it closed. Lee and Lorraine then relocated to Shellbyville, Indiana where Lee became the Vice President of Excel Wood Products. During her time in Indiana Lorraine had the wonderful opportunity to do a lot of traveling with Lee and the owners of the company, including time spent in Switzerland, Holland, Germany, and Israel.
After Lee retired, they returned to Wausau, built a home in Rib Mountain and became members of Grace United Church of Christ. They both enjoyed golf, fishing, dancing at the , reconnecting with former friends and resuming their "up North" weekends at the cottage.
Lorraine is survived by her son Steve (Mickey) Yach Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas, two granddaughters, Jennifer (Shane) Boettcher, Boise, Idaho, and Cindy (L.C.) Tesch, Endicott, New York, also two great grandchildren, Cole Boettcher and Caitlyn Boettcher both in Boise, Idaho.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Lee, her parents, and only brother, Morris Giese.
A memorial service will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave, Schofield WI, on Friday November 8, 2019 at 3:30 pm. Visitation will be at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home from 1:00 until time of service. A private burial will be held at a later date.
For online condolences, please visit www.honorone.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019