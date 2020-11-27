Lorraine S. Luetschwager
Wausau - Lorraine S. Luetschwager, 87, of Athens, passed on to dance with her husband once more on Tuesday November 24, 2020
She was born December 18, 1932, in Marathon, daughter of the late Raymond and Anna (Bedynek) Bungert. Lorraine met the love of her life at a dance at Rib River Ballroom and on July 4, 1952, she married James Luetschwager in Marathon. Her early married life included living in Medford and Athens where her husband ran the local railroad depots. Among her many life accomplishments were their three children, the American Legion Auxiliary, PCCW, and her commitment to her community, being a member of St. Anthony's Parish in Athens for over 50 years. Together with her husband they owned and operated the Western County Insurance Agency, Athens Realty and Athens Nutrition Store.
Lorraine's passions included a strong commitment to her family. Cooking large family dinners, making sure no one was ever hungry, being surrounded by her family at their cabin in Tomahawk, traveling and dancing with her husband. She enjoyed entertaining, bowling with the girls and many card parties. In Athens she served many a slice of pie for the church at the Athens Fair and was active in community volunteering with the church and legion. She worked as an election poll worker for several decades and aided the elderly in tax preparation.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents Anna and Ray, her siblings Harry, Laverne(Jack), Arlene, and Evelyn. She lost her beloved James in February of 2016.
Lorraine is survived by her proudest accomplishment her children, Adnay (Nancy) Luetschwager, Athens, Rhonda Taylor, Prairie du Sac, Glen (Lynn) Luetschwager, Athens, six grandchildren; Brad, Kim, Nathan, Amber, Jamie, and Jeff; and 14 great grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Public visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday December 5, 2020, services to follow at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Social distancing and masks are required for all attending.
Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 147, Athens, WI 54411
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com