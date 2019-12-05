|
|
Lorraine Zilisch
Wausau - Lorraine Zilisch, 93, died Monday December 2, 2019 at Sylvan Crossing, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
She was born June 12, 1926 in the town of Easton, daughter of the late Gustave Sr. and Minnie (Rick) Mueller. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in the town of Easton. She met her lifelong love, Weldon, at a dance in Nutterville. They were married May 25, 1946, also at St. John's Lutheran Church.
Survivors include three children, Tom Zilisch, Barbara (Mark) Torzewski, Scott (Sue) Zilisch. She is further survived by six grandchildren; Matthew (Brandy) Zilisch, Jennifer (Jason) Kummerow, Phillip Zilisch, Trent (Jessica Meyer), Troy (Sarah Andersen) and Hannah (Tyler Ninneman) Torzewski; three great grandchildren, Jordan Russell, Baylee and Blake Zilisch. Also survived by one brother-in-law, Hank Dakai and one sister-in-law, Beverly Mueller, along with many special nieces, nephews, and friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Weldon, her daughter-in-law, Jayne, her parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Our mom had a wonderful personality. She was kind, caring, generous and loving. She was very strong in her faith and she always said, "I've lived a good life"! We will miss her so much!
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday December 20, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Joseph Prinzl will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday Dec. 20, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in Forestville Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 15, 2019