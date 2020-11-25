1/
Louie W. Chack
Louie W. Chack

Weston - Louie W. Chack, 85, Weston, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was under the care of his family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born on June 27, 1935 in Wausau, son of the late John and Johanna (Myska) Chack. On May 12, 1956, he married Delores Madden at Holy Name church in Wausau. He proudly served in the Army National Guard for twelve years. He was a family man who loved seeing everyone at the many gatherings we had. He loved polka music, listening to it in his truck and on the radio every Sunday morning. Children were drawn to him. The kids his wife babysat for after retirement loved their "Grandpa Louie."

As an avid antique collector, he was a fixture at estate sales and rummage sales. His specialty was antique tools with a particular fondness for wood planes. He was an expert on them.

Working outside was important to Louie. For most of his life, he was a delivery driver for businesses such as Wausau Laundry and Purolator Couriers. He also started a business with his brother repairing and reselling wooden pallets. He was still working at that a few weeks before his passing.

Survivors include his wife, Delores Chack, Weston; his children, Cliff (Linda) Chack, Weston, Kathy (Tim) Kurth, Chaska, MN, and Teri (Brad) Meissen, Osceola; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He's also survived by his brother, Tony (Loretta) Check, Kronenwetter, his sisters, Marion Bricco, Milwaukee, and Emma Davidowski, Mosinee, and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters, and a great-grandson.

A memorial mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild, WI. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass. John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, Schofield, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at https://www.honorone.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.

Note that due to the pandemic, masks will be required at the church. Also, a limited number of people will be allowed in the church at one time.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
