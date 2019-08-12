|
Louis A. Kraus
Wausau - Louis Adolph Kraus, 88 of Wausau, entered into our heavenly father's gate August 10, 2019. He was born March 26, 1931 to Louis and Agnes (Gemskie) Kraus of Rozellville. Louie was one of sixteen children. He met the true love of his life, Dorothy (Leick) while attending the dances at his family's ballroom. They married on Wednesday November 14, 1951 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stratford, WI, during a large snowstorm. Their love and joy for life only blossomed and grew from that point forward. This year they would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
Louie was deployed to Korea shortly after the wedding and, while on his way overseas, they welcomed their first daughter into this world. He was a Communication Specialist in the Army and was discharged as SGT 1st Class. He held various jobs around Marshfield, Milwaukee and Wausau in his early years, then he opened and operated his own business, Kraus Sheet Metal. He retired as a sheet metal worker with Mid-State Contracting of Wausau. He was a proud father to 8 beautiful children, and a loving grandfather to 15 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren (soon to be 18), 4 step great-grandchildren and 1 step-great-great-grandchild.
He is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy, children Karen (Barney) Mueller of Fenwood, Diane (Jim) Bohman of Stratford, Janet Fischer of Weston, Louis (Patti) Kraus of Wausau, Bob (Margaret) Kraus of Sun Praire, Darlene (Dale) Krzanowski of Edgar, Gloria (Jack) Stencil of Wausau, Duane Kraus of Wausau; grandchildren, Chris (Tina) Mueller, Renee Mueller, Jennifer Bohman, Becky (Joey) Stueber, Jessica (Jason Krause) Bohman, Justin (Brittni) Krzanowski, Matthew (Jenny) Bohman, Heather (Joe) Murkowski, Josh (Leah) Krzanowski, John (Chrissy) Kraus, Megan (Adam) Stanek, Morgan (David) Diaz, McKenzie (Ben) Colvin, Emily (Matt) Graveen, and Jameson Kraus; step-grandchildren Samantha and Marissa (Kyle Birling) Reynolds and Todd (Sue) and Tim (Elayne) Fischer.
He is also survived by his brothers Jerry (Jean) Kraus, Tom (Margaret) Kraus and Ken (Mary) Kraus and his sisters Agnes Rehlinger and Marilyn (Richard) Wagner.
Louie was preceded in death by his parents, his son-in-law Richard Fischer, his brothers Edward, Charles, Leroy and Jim, and his sisters Lorraine Mancl, Margie Oertel, Laverne Fahey, Marion Jakubowski, Annita Pokallus and Virginia Stauber.
During Louie's long life he was always full of fun stories and a good laugh. He had an enormous heart and a zest for life. He could be seen spinning circles on any dance floor or church picnic enjoying the polka bands from the area. Louie enjoyed his time at the race track and seeing his family race all over the state. Many people knew him as the scooter driver around Wausau often found at the side of the road waving to the traffic with his friend and neighbor, Jake. He had been a member of the Board of Directors for the Labor Temple. One of his most memorable events was being joined by his son Louis (Butch) on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight and the memories they made that day. He loved everyone and had the most lasting heartfelt friendships that touched the lives of many people. He will be remembered the most for how much he loved and cared for his family and how proud he was of them.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Burial will be in St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery, Rozellville at a later date. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau and again Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a rosary service at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.
Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free, I'm following the path God laid for me. God wanted me now, He set me free.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019