Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
View Map
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Louis J. Przesmicki
1935 - 2019
Louis J. Przesmicki
Wausau - After putting on millions of miles in a semi, motor homes, vans and cars, Louis "Lou" J. Przesmicki, 84, Wausau, hung up his keys and mileage log, pulling into his final Dock. Lou died on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
He was born April 6, 1935 on the family farm in Thorp, son of the late Martin and Sophie (Mroz) Przesmicki. He attended schools in the Thorp area through his sophomore year, when he moved with his parents to Chicago to live with his sister because of his father's severe Rheumatoid Arthritis. He enrolled in a high school in Chicago for a brief time; but then had to leave school to help support the family. At that point he began his career with Sears Roebuck and Company at the Catalogue Center in Chicago. At the age of 23, Lou was drafted into the United States Army where, while in Germany, he lost parts of 2 fingers on the "L" hand.
In 5th grade he had met the new girl next door, LouAnn "Lou" Kaminski, over donuts with & made by his mother at the fence line between their family farms. Lou would become his wife and soulmate. On May 21, 1960, they married at St. Hedwig's Country Catholic Church in Thorp and have been joined at the hips ever since. She survives.
In 1964 Lou was transferred with SEARS to the store in Wausau where he continued his career with them. After spending 13 years with SEARS, he discovered a love for the road, attended "The Truck Driving School of Sun Prairie, WI" and began truck driving for Radtke Trucking in Wausau, then Mortenson Trucking in Aniwa, WI., and finally in 1969 for Marathon Electric Corp., Wausau. By the time he retired January of 2000, he had turned over 3 million miles in a semi.
Lou was an active member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, where, as part of his church involvement, he also donated trucking time hauling papers for recycling as a fund raiser for Newman Catholic High School. As a member of the St. Matthew Men's Club, he enjoyed working as a pastry filler on the annual Paczki Sale, and praying with the men for other members' funerals, among other fellowship events. In church he was a Eucharistic Minister and usher, although it often seemed he paid more attention to the babies in the back of the church, making bird noises to make them laugh or keep them quiet. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus George Schreier Council No. 1069, Wausau and the Wausau West Side Circle of Joy as treasurer and shopper for the annual Thanksgiving Basket Project.
Lou dearly loved his family and would do anything and everything for them. When he got off the road from work, often the station wagon, camper, van or motorhome was already packed and ready to go for a family trip. Sometimes he just showered, changed and got right back on the road with the family with (Mrs.) Lou driving so he could spend time with the children. Starting with their honeymoon nearly 60 years ago, Lou and (wife) Lou clocked many miles together, traveling throughout the United States, Mexico, western Europe, and Guatemala, where daughter Sheila was serving in the Peace Corps.
When he wasn't on the road, his biggest hobby was meticulous care of the lawn and yard. Neighbors even asked how he cut the grass so that they could do the same with theirs. He did everything he could to keep the pests out, even to the point of trapping squirrels and hauling them out to the country so they wouldn't interfere with the lawn or bird feeders, which he kept filled so he and Lou could enjoy watching birds of all sorts. Since 2013, Lou had been collecting scrap metal of all kinds, disassembling items, and sorting for recycling. The proceeds he received were sent to St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Booneville, MS, to support its youth ministry.
Lou and Lou did everything together, attending Mass/church services, reading daily Scripture and prayer, raising the family and building most of the current family home. In their early years of courtship and marriage, they thoroughly enjoyed dancing to Old Time Polka music. Since 2006, their special moment every day was enjoying 5 oz. of red wine and 1 oz. of dark chocolate (all with their doctors' approval) in the late afternoon, either on the deck or front porch, reviewing their day and planning the next one. Oftentimes visitors or neighbors would join them. Everyone and anyone was welcome anytime.
His "family" extended far beyond those who were blood-related, and like the Good Samaritan, he knew that his neighbor was anyone who needed a hand. He bought groceries for people, helped them with housing, took countless shifts to drive and care for his disabled sister-in-law, and added more miles to his car by delivering "Mobile Meals" for Aspirus Hospital for 10 several years until health issues prevented him from continuing to do so. In 1984, he and Lou welcomed a teenager into their home; little did he realize he would become the father she never really had and give her a new beginning in life. Lou never stopped helping, or just being a friend.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. It was a great ride.
Survivors include: his loving wife of 59 ½ years, LouAnn "Lou"; five children, Mark (Nancy) Przesmicki, Victorville, CA, Jeffrey (Julie) Przesmicki, Wauwatosa, Sheila Przesmicki, Hopkins, MN, Steven Przesmicki, Carlsbad, CA and Marcia (Steve) Moen, Cottage Grove; eight grandchildren, Jacey Gwin, Kyle, Madison, Blake, Nicholas and Derek Przesmicki, Ashley and Kira Moen; and one grandniece, Colleen McMahon. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his foster daughter, Lisa "Gizmo" Holeton; one sister, Mary Rhodes; and two brothers, Joseph and Raymond.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Peter Kieffer will preside. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at St. Matthew, and again on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. There will be a combined parish and Knights of Columbus rosary and prayer service followed by a St. Matthew Men's Club memorial at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the church. Entombment will be on Saturday in a private ceremony, to be held at the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Lou's memory.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019