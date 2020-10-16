Louis S. Haas
Wausau - Louis S. Haas, 77, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home.
He was born April 11, 1943 in Ironwood, MI, son of the late Louis and Florence (Wyzlic) Haas. On May 10, 1985, he married Linda Noskoviak in Wausau. She survives.
Louis was a veteran of the United States Airforce. He attended Michigan State University, where he earned a Bachelors' Degree in Business Administration. For over 30 years, he worked as a Treasury Agent for the Internal Revenue Service.
Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed golfing, trout fishing, traveling with his wife, Linda and was an avid Michigan State Spartans fan and Detroit Lions fan. Louis was a longtime member of the Town of Texas Lions Club.
Survivors include, his loving wife of 35 years, Linda, three children, Christopher (Jenifer) Haas, Geneva, IL, Stephen (Sarah) Haas, Minneapolis, MN and Elizabeth Haas, Madison; four grandchildren, Julia, Claudia, Amelia and Samuel; and his ex-wife, Susan English, Wausau.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Town of Texas Lions Club.
