Wausau - Louise A. Lentz, 73, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born August 10, 1947 in Milwaukee, daughter of Elizabeth Fleckenstein. Louise married James Lentz in Detroit, MI. He preceded her in death on November 28, 1987.
Louise worked as a draftsman for several area companies. She also tended bar at the Domino Bar and later at Trapp River, a job she truly enjoyed. Later in life, Louise started playing golf and was a member of the Thursday Evening Ladies Golf League at Trapp River Golf Course. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, spending time with her granddaughter and bragging about her two sons. She was also an avid artist.
Louise loved volunteer work, helping out at the Neighbor's Place, Annual Empty Bowls and gift wrapping at the Wausau Center Mall.
Survivors include, her two sons, Jim Lentz and Tom Lentz, both of Wausau; granddaughter, Lucy Lentz; four siblings, Judy (Wesley) Pauls, Wausau, John (Shirley) Dudek, Merrill, Jim Dudek, Merrill and Jane (Scott) Kraft, Marathon; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth and her brother, Farrell Fleckenstein.
Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Face masks are encouraged and social distancing will be enforced.
