Louise H. (Taschler) Egan
Louise H. (Taschler) Egan

Wausau - Louise H. Egan, 97, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Sylvan Crossings on Evergreen.

Louise was born on June 16, 1923, in Mosinee, WI, to the late Johann Gustav Taschler and Hedwig (Sperling) Taschler. At 2 weeks of age, she moved with her parents to Golf Club Road in the Riverview area of Wausau. With the exception of the first 2 years of her marriage, Louise lived on or within a mile of this road for the remainder of her life.

Louise graduated from Wausau High School in 1941. After high school, she worked at Marathon Rubber, Wausau Roofing, and Wisconsin Public Service Corporation, where she met her future husband. Later, she worked at the American Legion golf course.

On December 7, 1946, Louise married William W. Egan. They were married for a little more than 57 years at the time of William's death in 2004.

Louise was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church, and a member of the Riverview Homemakers Club and Wausau Wanderjacks camping club. She was a saver, collector, re-purposer, and loved to document and share stories about the past.

Louise is survived by her son Wade (Louise) of Green Bay, and daughters Erin (James) Czech of Oshkosh and Marla (Gary) Hafemeister of Mears, MI. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jason (April) Karcz, Adam (Katie) Karcz, and Tim (Stephanie) Egan; Alyssa (Joe) Marble, Kara (David) Gravesen, and Kelsey (Neal) Shipton; Emily Czech, and Brian (Beth) Czech, as well as 9 great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband William, her brother Arnold G. Taschler, and her great-grandson Calvin Czech.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of service at the church.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, and there will be no social gathering after the service. Private interment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Sylvan Crossings for the wonderful care they provided to Louise for the past 9 years. Special thanks also to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their compassion and care these past few months.

Brainard Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
