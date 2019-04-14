Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Lowell Strey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lowell P. Strey


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lowell P. Strey Obituary
Lowell P. Strey

Wausau - Lowell P. Strey, 75, Wausau, died Tuesday April 9, 2019 at his home. Lowell was born June 16, 1943 to the late Ervin and Violet (Rusch) Strey, then dairy farmers, in the town of Stettin, WI. He married Joy Kluessendorf of Waukesha on Dec. 21, 1967.

Lowell worked at Imperial Industries from 1983 until finally retiring in 2017 at the age of 73. He also assisted his parents with the family farm until their passing. Having a strong work ethic was part of his character. In his younger years, Lowell was an avid outdoorsman. Deer hunting, ice fishing, boating and camping were his favorite pastimes, along with the annual fishing trips he took with his good friends. In later years, Lowell enjoyed watching the Packers and the Brewers, talking sports and arguing politics with his buddies down at the local tavern.

Lowell was preceded in death by his son, Carl. He is survived by his wife, Joy, his daughter, Stacy, and a number of good friends. His family wishes to thank the many people who assisted Lowell as he struggled with health issues in his later days. Their kindness and support are greatly appreciated.

No services are planned at this time. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now