Wausau - Lowell P. Strey, 75, Wausau, died Tuesday April 9, 2019 at his home. Lowell was born June 16, 1943 to the late Ervin and Violet (Rusch) Strey, then dairy farmers, in the town of Stettin, WI. He married Joy Kluessendorf of Waukesha on Dec. 21, 1967.



Lowell worked at Imperial Industries from 1983 until finally retiring in 2017 at the age of 73. He also assisted his parents with the family farm until their passing. Having a strong work ethic was part of his character. In his younger years, Lowell was an avid outdoorsman. Deer hunting, ice fishing, boating and camping were his favorite pastimes, along with the annual fishing trips he took with his good friends. In later years, Lowell enjoyed watching the Packers and the Brewers, talking sports and arguing politics with his buddies down at the local tavern.



Lowell was preceded in death by his son, Carl. He is survived by his wife, Joy, his daughter, Stacy, and a number of good friends. His family wishes to thank the many people who assisted Lowell as he struggled with health issues in his later days. Their kindness and support are greatly appreciated.



No services are planned at this time.