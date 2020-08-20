1/
Lucille L. Vander Geest
Lucille L. Vander Geest

Wausau - Lucille Lydia Vander Geest, 91, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Applegate Terrace under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born in the town of Rib Falls on April 22, 1929 to the late Fred and Mary (Reuter) Bradfish. Lucille grew up in the town of Rib Falls and eventually the family moved to Wausau. She worked at Northwestern Laundry where she met her future husband, Richard Vander Geest. They were married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau on September 21, 1964.

Lucille enjoyed travels with Rich to their favorite places in Hawaii and to Branson, Missouri. She loved her time getting together with family and friends, and always enjoyed her flowers.

Survivors include sisters, Elizabeth (Billy) Stolze and Mary Jane (Keith) Cannon; nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Lana Bradfish and Barbara Bradfish; and special friends, Delores Borkenhagen and Eunice Baumann.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, Fred and Mary Bradfish; and brothers, Victor (Phyllis), Florian, Leonard, and Norman Bradfish.

A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, with Rev. Zach Holdorf officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forestville Cemetery, town of Easton.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.

Due to current recommendations masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The seating for the service will be limited in capacity by household social distancing.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
