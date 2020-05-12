Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Memorial service
Private
1922 - 2020
Lucy May Kordus

Wausau - Lucy Kordus, 97, of Wausau, passed away on May 11, 2020 at Stonecrest Residence under Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Lucy was born in Brokaw, WI on November 17, 1922 to the late Florian and Nettie (Manicke) Kowalefski. She married Edward Kordus, Sr. on October 4, 1941. They raised two boys, Ed Jr. and Ron, and three girls, Ramona, Paulette, and Diana.

Lucy was a life-long Wausau resident. She retired from Wausau Hospital after 29 years as a surgical technician. She was a member of the Wausau VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 388 as well as volunteering for the Burns Post 388. She coordinated the SHARE Program for many years as well as serving as an on-site assistant for Forest Park Village. She loved her family more than words can express.

She is survived by her children, Edward (Pat) Kordus, Jr., Ronald (Liz) Kordus, Ramona (Eric) Strom, and Paulette (Dale) Goytowski; as well as 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; daughter, Diana; sister, Helen; brothers Florian and George; as well as grandson, Brian Goytowski.

A private family memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel. The Rev. Mark Pierce of Saint Michael Parish, Wausau, will preside. Entombment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, Wausau. A live stream of the service will be made available at www.brainardfuneral.com and will be available for future viewing.

Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020
