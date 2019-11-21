|
Luella Mueller
Wausau - Luella Mueller, 87, of Wausau, joined the heavenly choir on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Lou was born in Wausau to the late August and Marie (Prast) Treichel on November 15, 1932. She was joined in marriage to Frank Mueller at Trinity Lutheran Church on July 11, 1953. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2014. Lou was never alone as she had a special feline companion, Patches.
To her surprise Lou was happy with the move to the "farm." She enjoyed walking through the woods, gardening, or even raising pigs and chickens with her husband. She was disappointed when she needed to move back into Wausau. Lou made friends at her new home at Island Place, looking forward to Bingo on Tuesdays, and you could find her putting together puzzles day or night. She was active with the V.F.W. Burns Post 388 Auxiliary both as a Chaplain and helping with or playing Bingo. Lou remained active until the time of her death, whether it was going to church, monthly casino bus trips, visiting with her sister and friends, or Friday Fish Fry with her daughters, when she would catch up on all the news of the week.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathy (Jim) Miller and Chris (Bob) Schiefelbein; sisters, Lorraine Sagstetter and Diane Geisel; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law; aunts; cousins; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, with Rev. Timothy Smith officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, 2019