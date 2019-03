Services Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East 1302 6Th St Wausau , WI 54403 (715) 845-6900 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Trinity Lutheran Church Wausau , WI View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Trinity Lutheran Church Wausau , WI View Map Resources More Obituaries for Lydia Ahrens Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lydia C. Ahrens

Wausau - Lydia C. Ahrens, 92, Wausau passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 17, 2019 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Colonial Manor Nursing Home, Wausau.



She was born May 4, 1926 in Marathon, daughter of the late Henry and Henrietta (Gresens) Hemmrich. On October 27, 1945 she married Elmer Ahrens at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Marathon. They were blessed with two children, Dale and Karen. Elmer preceded her in death on February 3, 2015.



Lydia defined a 'Can Do' and 'Love Greatly' person. She was an avid learner and increased her capacity to gain new insights and strengths as she chose to learn more. As a young mother she took a sewing class and became a talented seamstress. She then pursued classes to learn knitting, crocheting and ceramics which always resulted in her blessing others with her projects. Again, never stagnant Lydia also took up looming and tatting; she learned to reupholster furniture; taught herself to redo wood furniture items and even learned to macramé in order to refurbish outdoor chairs. She also crocheted and embroidered dish towels and pillow cases and other items which she sold at the Talent Shop.



She was a key person in ensuring neighborhood connections, as she hosted and participated in small groups via her gift of hospitality. Lydia was a long-time member of a local Homemakers group as well. She served at her church by helping assemble the weekly bulletin for many years. She nurtured her relationship with the Lord through the numerous Bible studies she participated in over the years.



In her home Lydia's ability to pursue new interests resulted in many blessings for her family, as she created a lovely home environment and filled each room with beauty and inspiration. One of her greatest joys was doing for others in order to bless them. She loved to provide fabulous meals or decadent treats for her family and friends. Her grandsons will attest that 'Grandma's Christmas cookies' were the 'BEST'!



Numerous travel adventures with her husband always brought excitement and happiness to Lydia. She and her late husband Elmer, participated in tours going as far as both the east and the western USA. Together they often frequented regional theater events on extended day trips.



While Lydia was highly motivated and had an incredible capacity to learn - it was always her desire to do so to bless her family and take care of them. She loved to lavish her husband, children and grandchildren with the fruits of her labor. Giving to her family brought Lydia the greatest joy. She truly is the persona of a 'Proverbs 31' woman. Though she was a petite woman she leaves behind a legacy that is enormous and will never be forgotten.



Lydia is survived by her daughter, Karen (Russ) Schleicher, Wausau, her daughter-in-law, Montine Ahrens, Maple Grove, Minnesota, her grandsons, Austin (Christi) Ahrens, Preston Ahrens, Collin Ahrens, Seth (Claire) Schleicher, and Dylan (Tricia) Schleicher, and step grandson, Troy (Lindsay) Tushoski, and great grandchildren, Evelyn and Theodore Schleicher and Jonathan Ahrens and step great granddaughter, Harper Tushoski, one sister, Clara Cichon, Marathon, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son Dale and her sister, Dolores Loeffel and brothers, Walter and Clarence Hemmrich.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Zachary Holdorf will officiate. Burial will be in the spring at St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery, Marathon. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Colonial Manor for the care, kindness and support given to Lydia over the past years there.