|
|
Lyle Kallstrom
Abbotsford - Lyle E. Kallstrom (88), Abbotsford, Wisconsin died unexpectedly on June 2, 2019. The youngest of three sons, he was born in Barron County to Oscar and Leah (Smith) Eide on April 11, 1931. Lyle was three years old when his father died. When his mother remarried years later, Lyle was adopted by his stepfather Eric William Kallstrom.
Lyle graduated from Glen Flora High School in 1949. After graduation he worked at the local sash and door plant until he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He served in Korea from 1952 - 1953. Upon his return, he attended the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, the University of Wisconsin - LaCrosse, and the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. While in dental school he married Mary Ann Krisik on June 2, 1956 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Tony, Wisconsin. After graduating from dental school in 1960, Lyle and Mary Ann moved to Cameron, Wisconsin. The following year the family moved to Abbotsford where they established and operated a dental practice for over 30 years. Upon their retirement, Lyle and Mary Ann built a cabin on the Flambeau River. He thrived on the physical labor required to maintain the land around the cabin. It became their favorite place in the world. It was there that Lyle shared his love of nature, hunting, and fishing with his children and grandchildren.
Lyle was a voracious reader of history and loved to study maps. His children and grandchildren enjoyed listening to his stories about growing up during the Great Depression. After his retirement, Lyle wrote and published a book about his family history titled Letters from the Heart. He wrote under the pen name Twist Eide in honor of his oldest brother Allen "Twist" who died in World War II. Lyle was a great joke teller and possessed an endless repertoire of jokes that kept his family laughing. He loved playing cribbage, win or lose, and would count everyone's points before they could.
Lyle was a humble man who believed in honesty and hard work. He generously gave his time to help his children and grandchildren and never wanted to be a burden to anyone. He is survived by his five children William (Lois) Kallstrom, David (Laurie) Kallstrom, Nancy (Robert) Nikolay, Sandra Kallstrom, and Carol (Sean) Brown; eight grandchildren Clara and Matthew Kallstrom, Nicholas (Paige) Kallstrom, Allison (Curtis) Jones, Lucas (Elizabeth) Kallstrom, Kyle and Connor Nikolay, and Kathryn Hulce; and six great-grandchildren Mya and Sawyer Niemuth, Cora and Margo Kallstrom, and Tess and Baby Jones on the way. In addition, he is survived by many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
Lyle was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years Mary Ann in September 2015, his father Oscar Eide, his stepfather Eric Kallstrom, his mother Leah Kallstrom and his brothers Allen and Loren Kallstrom.
Following Lyle's wishes, a private service will be held. Memorials may be made to the Aspirus Health Foundation - Mary Ann and Lyle Kallstrom Family Room at the Aspirus Family House, 425 Pine Ridge Boulevard, Wausau WI 54401 or online at www.aspirus.org/Aspirus-health-foundation. Lyle established this fund after the death of Mary Ann to support cancer patients who travel long distances to receive treatment.
Until we meet again, we will hold Lyle in our hearts and cribbage cards in our hands.
The Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 7, 2019