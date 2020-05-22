|
Lyle Weden
Hewitt - Lyle H Weden, age 84 of the Town of Hewitt, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House.
Lyle was born December 9, 1935 in Wausau to the late Ruth (Foster) and Hilding Weden. He married Karen Manicke on May 24, 1958 at Wesley United Methodist Church, Wausau. In addition to establishing a successful dairy farm, Lyle contributed to many community and agricultural organizations.
He is survived by his four children Gary (Patti), Neal (Kris), Wendy (Weden) Wilde (Dick Klarich) and Craig (Chandra Kressel) Weden.
Private family funeral service will be Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel. At 10:45 A.M. a live stream of the service will be made available at www.brainardfuneral.com. Burial will be at Hogarty Riverside Cemetery, Town of Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. The family would like to thank the Hospice Care team and the amazing professionals at the Hospice House. Also, thanks to the caregivers at Applegate Terrace Reflections.
To see the full obituary and to leave condolences for his family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 22 to May 23, 2020