Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
10:45 AM
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyle Weden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyle Weden


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyle Weden Obituary
Lyle Weden

Hewitt - Lyle H Weden, age 84 of the Town of Hewitt, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House.

Lyle was born December 9, 1935 in Wausau to the late Ruth (Foster) and Hilding Weden. He married Karen Manicke on May 24, 1958 at Wesley United Methodist Church, Wausau. In addition to establishing a successful dairy farm, Lyle contributed to many community and agricultural organizations.

He is survived by his four children Gary (Patti), Neal (Kris), Wendy (Weden) Wilde (Dick Klarich) and Craig (Chandra Kressel) Weden.

Private family funeral service will be Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel. At 10:45 A.M. a live stream of the service will be made available at www.brainardfuneral.com. Burial will be at Hogarty Riverside Cemetery, Town of Harrison.

In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services. The family would like to thank the Hospice Care team and the amazing professionals at the Hospice House. Also, thanks to the caregivers at Applegate Terrace Reflections.

To see the full obituary and to leave condolences for his family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 22 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now