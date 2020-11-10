Lynette Fischer
Tigerton - Lynette J. Fischer, 73, Tigerton, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her home with her husband and all of her children around her.
She was born March 20, 1947, in Wausau, the daughter of Lucille (Rucinski) Delinsky and the late Jack Delinsky. She married Richard Fischer on May 31, 1989. He survives.
Lyn loved camping, being around a campfire and making breakfast for everyone. She was a master chef, her specialty was eating chocolate cookies with frosting and then dipping them into chocolate syrup. She loved dancing, crocheting, and making things for people like blankets, pillows, slippers, and curtains. She learned this from her grandmother and passed it on to her daughter. She loved her animals, especially her dogs named CoCo, Hailey, and BD. She always wanted a pug and her son got her one for a Christmas present twelve years ago.
She was a good Christian woman and dragged her husband to church all the time. She loved making her husband and family happy, that was her goal in life. She was always right and don't you forget it!
Survivors, besides her husband, Richard, and her mother, Lucille, include three children, Jenifer Follis, Clarksville, Tenn., and Jeremy Merwin and Jerrel Merwin, both of Wausau; six grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jasmine, Tre, Michael, Brieanna and Jairime; a great-granddaughter, Jenny; and four brothers and sisters, Paulette (Clifford) Goytowski, Grafton, Ohio, Jeanette Cherek, Mosinee, Jack (Lilly) Delinsky, Jr., Kennesaw, Georgia, and Nanette (Dennis) Kohnhorst, Kronenwetter. She was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Kurt Jacobs and Jerome Cherek.
Private family services will be held. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com