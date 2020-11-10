1/2
Lynette Fischer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynette Fischer

Tigerton - Lynette J. Fischer, 73, Tigerton, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her home with her husband and all of her children around her.

She was born March 20, 1947, in Wausau, the daughter of Lucille (Rucinski) Delinsky and the late Jack Delinsky. She married Richard Fischer on May 31, 1989. He survives.

Lyn loved camping, being around a campfire and making breakfast for everyone. She was a master chef, her specialty was eating chocolate cookies with frosting and then dipping them into chocolate syrup. She loved dancing, crocheting, and making things for people like blankets, pillows, slippers, and curtains. She learned this from her grandmother and passed it on to her daughter. She loved her animals, especially her dogs named CoCo, Hailey, and BD. She always wanted a pug and her son got her one for a Christmas present twelve years ago.

She was a good Christian woman and dragged her husband to church all the time. She loved making her husband and family happy, that was her goal in life. She was always right and don't you forget it!

Survivors, besides her husband, Richard, and her mother, Lucille, include three children, Jenifer Follis, Clarksville, Tenn., and Jeremy Merwin and Jerrel Merwin, both of Wausau; six grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jasmine, Tre, Michael, Brieanna and Jairime; a great-granddaughter, Jenny; and four brothers and sisters, Paulette (Clifford) Goytowski, Grafton, Ohio, Jeanette Cherek, Mosinee, Jack (Lilly) Delinsky, Jr., Kennesaw, Georgia, and Nanette (Dennis) Kohnhorst, Kronenwetter. She was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Kurt Jacobs and Jerome Cherek.

Private family services will be held. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beste Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved