|
|
Lynn Will
Mosinee - Lynn Will, 70, Mosinee, died unexpectedly while vacationing in Henderson, Nevada, on Sunday, February 24, 2019, surrounded by her three sons, brother, and dear friend.
Lynn was born August 10, 1948, in Wausau, the daughter of the late Cecil and Harriet (Eberle) Kennedy. She married Dean Will on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1967, in Ventura, California. Throughout their 44 years of marriage they enjoyed spending time with their sons, family, and friends. Prior to Dean's passing in 2013, Lynn and Dean enjoyed a variety of hobbies and activities, but none more than spending time on their pontoon boat enjoying the lake.
Lynn was known for her kindred spirit, storytelling, and sense of humor. She was an incredible host with a generous spirit. No person was a stranger to Lynn. Her ability to make people feel comfortable and welcome allowed her to quickly make friends and a popular person in many circles. Lynn was a treasure to her sons, family, friends, and especially her dear friend Ken.
Survivors, include three sons, Greg Will, Mosinee, Bradley Will (Jen Hrebik), Mosinee, and Todd (Molly) Will, Wausau; brother Bill Kennedy, Mosinee; four grandchildren, Jacob and Cailin Will and Chase and Quinn Will; a brother-in-law, Duane (Ruth) Will, Oklahoma, and three sister-in-laws, Jackie Newhouse, Oklahoma, Lori (Ken) Tinsley, Oklahoma and Rebecca Harmon, Nevada.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Ray Claussen will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. The family will receive friends again from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 2, 2019