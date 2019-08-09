|
Mabel Daugaard
Kronenwetter - Mabel E. Daugaard, 75, Kronenwetter, died Wednesday, Aug. 7. 2019, at her home.
She was born Dec. 22, 1943, in Medford, the daughter of the late Jack and Pearl (Jarchow) Spahr. She married Richard Daugaard on March 12, 1966, in Illinois. He died March 11, 1995.
Mabel enjoyed life. With the many years she worked at SNE she also made many friends. Those friends were important to her, especially through retirement. She enjoyed the flowers and animals around her home, each day brought something new, whether it was the squirrels, turkey or deer, they always made her smile.
Mabel was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Mosinee. Besides serving on various committees, she helped with many of the day to day tasks of keeping the church functioning. She visited the homebound and gave comfort. She took great pride in any contribution she could make to her church. She leaves behind big shoes to fill.
She leaves behind a great emptiness in the lives of her dear friends, Bruce and Claire Felhaber, their children, Rachel, Nathan and Sara, and their grandchildren, and also Roy and Theresa Spranger. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Baker and June Taube, and a brother, Bruce Spahr.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Dan Luett will officiate. Burial will be in Mosinee Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019