Mabel Gertrude (Bessert) Eggebrecht
1921 - 2020
Mabel Gertrude (Bessert) Eggebrecht

Mabel Eggebrecht, age 99, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Copperleaf Assisted Living in Schofield under Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born in the Town of Easton, daughter of the late Charles and Ida (Traeger) Bessert on October 1, 1921.

Mabel married Fredrick Eggebrecht on December 25, 1946. He preceded her in death on March 8, 1960.

Mabel was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Wausau. She retired from a career at Anderson Bros. & Johnson Granite Co.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; parents, Charles and Ida; sister, Irene Schultz; and brother, Norman Bessert.

Survivors include her niece, Joanne (Herm) Zunker; as well as other relatives and friends.

Pastor Jen Hoffman of St. Stephen Lutheran Church will officiate the private family services. Interment will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
