Mae L. Mathwich
Town of Berlin - Mae L. Mathwich, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at the Hospice House, Wausau.
She was born May 1, 1928 in the Town of Hamburg, daughter of the late Arnold and Herta (Plisch) Voigt. On September 11, 1948 she married Vernon Mathwich at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Town of Hamburg. He survives.
Mae worked many years on the family farm prior to devoting her life to caring for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many neighborhood kids that held a special place in her heart. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always put the needs of others first. She was a great example for her family and all who knew her. She enjoyed sewing and knitting and no matter how big the challenge, always took on any mending brought her way. She had a gentle and caring demeanor that made everyone around her feel special. If you visited Mae, you knew you would be greeted with a smile, there would always be chocolate chip cookies in the cookie jar, and you never left without a hug.
Survivors include her husband, Vernon Mathwich, Town of Berlin, her loving children, Patricia (Earl) Vorpagel III, Green Bay, Allyn (Pam) Mathwich, Wausau and Jaclyn (Scott Grund) Dehnel, Wausau, 13 grandchildren; Shaun (Susan) Mathwich, Chad (Jamie) Mathwich, Brad (Jill) Mathwich, Dane (Samantha) Mathwich, Jason (Ann) Bartelt, Bailey Morse, Rachel Vorpagel, Hannah (Tyler) Krueger, Earl Vorpagel IV, Nathan (Amy) Mathwich, Ryan (Stephanie) Mathwich, Rebecca (Craig) Klumpyan and Jeremiah (Heidi) Dehnel and 22 great grandchildren; Mikayla, Parker, Devin, Bryce, Hailey, Alyssa, Nolan, Eliana, Delaney, Casey, Carter, Eleanor, Ryder, Sydney, Jacob, Nevaeh, Charlie, Carson, Chase, Brett, Deacon and Miley and daughter-in-law ArDonna Mathwich (Jeff Toldness), Marathon . She is further survived by her siblings, Lorraine Rusch, Wausau, Lola Schmidt, Wittenberg and Carl Voigt, Town of Hamburg along with many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Michael Mathwich and her siblings, Doris Staus, Delores Scheu, Marion Haehlke, Earl Voigt, Donald Voigt, Lois Achtenberg and Edward Voigt.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 135237 County Road A, Marathon. The Rev. Philip Bogen will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Stettin. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There will be a prayer service at 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020