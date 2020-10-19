Marc C. OlsonRothschild - Marc Christopher Olson, 36, of Rothschild, passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 14, 2020. Marc was born September 29, 1984 in Winfield, Illinois to Douglas and Marilyn (Rutherford) Olson. They survive him.Marc was a graduate of DC Everest H.S. and attended Chippewa Valley Technical College. He worked as a sous chef for many years in Eau Claire, then moved back to Wausau, where he was a Production Manager at Applied Laser Technology in Weston. Marc will be remembered for his love of cooking, his passion for good food and his love of canoeing and hiking in the Boundary Waters in MN.Survivors include his brothers: Jeffrey (Sara Jo), Chad, and David (Amanda); nieces: Autumn and Ellie; and nephews: Zach and Charlie. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Ralph and Verol Olson and Ronald and Clara Rutherford.A private memorial service is being held at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel on Friday, October 23, 2020. Officiating will be Pastor Jenn Collins of Saint Andrew Lutheran Church.