Marc Victor Berton


1954 - 2019
Marc Victor Berton Obituary
Marc Victor Berton

Rothschild - Marc Victor Berton, born May 9, 1954 passed away on Friday, March 29th, 2019. He passed at his home in Rothchild, WI. at the age of 64. He is now reunited with the love of his life, his soul mate, Linda Mannigel. She proceeded him in death on March 31st, 2009.

Marc enjoyed his 17 years of service putting smiles on people's faces at the Holiday Inn where he worked. The family would like to thank his manager, Laura and his co-workers for treating him like family. On a special side note… We thank you Marc, for all the precious memories you've imprinted in our hearts and souls. A treasure box of heartfelt gifts to reminisce for many who's hearts you've touched. You are a rare and special gem, one-of-a-kind and adored by many people and animals too. You are wonderful, sweet, kind, caring, wise, honest, and genuine. A true humanitarian, I know how much you enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels that crossed your path. Your talent for writing beautiful poetry and letters that came from the heart always impressed us. You have left your "Marc" on this world in a very special way and will be missed dearly by many.

Marc is survived in death by his extended family Harlan & Beverly Mannigel, Mosinee, WI., Terri Kohout, Watertown, WI. and Jennifer Mannigel, Austin, TX.

Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019
