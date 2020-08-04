Marcella Ann Writz
Wausau - Marcella Ann Writz, 86, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, August 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. They find comfort knowing she is now with her Lord and Savior.
Marcella was born in Medford, WI, April 19,1934, to the late John Lawrence Kohn and Kathryn Bauman. After graduating from Medford High School, Marcella went on to work for the United States Department of Agriculture, where she retired from after 33 years. On June 25, 1955, she married the love of her life and her fishing partner, John Writz. During their 65 years of marriage, they spent many hours traveling up north to their favorite fishing hole, catching hundreds of bluegills and perch, these are some of John's most treasured memories of their time together.
Marcella was a talented crafter who enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting and crocheting. Many family members and neighbors were blessed with a handcrafted quilt for their family's new arrivals. She was also an amazing flower gardener. People would stop at the front of the house to admire her beautiful geraniums, clematis, and rose bushes, the Chicago Peace and Mr. Lincoln her favorites. Some other favorites were her "Holub Street Girls" lunch bunch who she so enjoyed time with every first Thursday of the month. And every game day you could certainly hear her cheering on her favorite Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
Marcella's true passion was playing the piano. Right after completing high school, Marcella worked many hours, saving up her money to make her first big purchase; a Steinway piano. She became so accomplished in her talents, that she won many competitions. Her beauty, grace, and amazing talent also lead her to compete in the Miss Medford competition. Marcella was known by everyone she met as one of the kindest, good-hearted, nicest people they had ever known. Though she will forever be missed, her memory will live on in the hearts and thoughts of all who knew and loved her.
Marcella is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, John; her two children, Susan Writz and Wayne Writz, both of Wausau; grandson, John Writz of Reeseville, WI; her six siblings: Rae Kohn, Mary Hanson, Barb Pinter, Donny Kohn, Jane Sockman, and John Kohn, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marcella was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Holtz; as well as her sister-in-law, Florette Kohn and brothers-in-law, Lawrence Pinter and Ralph Hanson.
A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 am on Friday, August 7, 2020, at St. Anne Parish, 700 W Bridge Street. Father Tom Lindner will officiate. A visitation will take place from 9:30 am until the time of services at the church. Entombment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to go to Helke.com
to leave words of remembrances and condolences.
Marcella's family would like to express deep gratitude to all the family and friends who have been a big part of her life. The family would like to thank the staff at Wausau Manor and Heartland Hospice for their dedicated care to Marcella. You are all greatly appreciated, and we are forever grateful.