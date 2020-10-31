1/1
Marcella Kasper
Marcella Kasper

Hatley - Marcella M. Kasper, 88, Hatley, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Pride TLC, Weston.

She was born Dec. 15, 1931, in Stevens Point, the daughter of the late August and Alexandria (Schutert) Groshek. She married Ben Kasper Sr. on June 22, 1957, at Our Savior's Catholic Church, Mosinee. He died May 4, 1997.

Marcella and her husband farmed for many years, and she owned Kasper's Upholstery for 48 years. She loved to garden, bake, knit and crochet, but her most enjoyable moments were when she was with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Andrew Kasper, Ben (Kathy) Kasper Jr. and Mary Ann (Louie) Winchell, all of Hatley; six grandchildren, Josh (Shelley) Kasper, Cory (Heather) Kasper, Matt (Karla) Kasper, Ryan (Miranda) Kasper, Derek Kostka and Danielle (Dan) Sadogierski; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, David Groshek, Miladore. She was preceded in death by a sister, Audrey Szymanski, and a special friend, Ed Walkush.

Private family services will be held. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
