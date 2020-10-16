1/1
Marcella Leitermann
Marcella Leitermann

Marathon - Marcella (Marcy) Leitermann 88, went to be with her Lord and Master on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

She was born in Athens, April 23, 1932. She married Allan Leitermann, May 16, 1956. They celebrated their 50th golden Anniversary in 2006.

Besides her husband she is survived by her son Ken (Bonnie) Leitermann, Tomahawk; her daughter Brenda Kaiser (Kevin Sorenson), Marathon; son-in-law Steven Jilk, Marathon; grandchildren; Clayton Leitermann (Tammi Bell), Melissa Trevino (Tyler Thrun), Jason Jilk, Dawn (Luke) Gordon, Dr. Dakota (Rachel) Kaiser and Austin Kaiser; great grandchildren; Caleb and Connor Trevino, Cole and Ella Gordon, Theo Kaiser, and his baby sister due in February.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her 6 brothers, and her daughter Susan Jilk in 2018.

Her family meant the world to her. She enjoyed cooking and baking for them. She loved to share recipes with family and friends. She took pride in sewing quilts for her family, among other items needed. She and Allan enjoyed traveling to many states and various places of interest. In later years they enjoyed many day trips and eating out. She was Secular Franciscan (3rd Order Fraternity), Marathon, a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Marathon, and enjoyed being with her "Red Hat" friends. She was also a long-time member of Alanon since 1975.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Marathon, on Sunday October 25th, 2020 with Msgr. Joseph Diermeier. There will be a modified visitation honoring social distancing at 12:30pm at the church. Please come and view photos and pay your respects. At 1:45 there will be a Reflection of Life followed by the Funeral Mass. Masks are required to protect Allan.

Private burial will follow.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at Honorone.com








Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
