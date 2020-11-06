Marcus A. "Mark" Resch
Wausau - Marcus A. "Mark" Resch, 87, Wausau, died Thursday November 5, 2020 at Our House Memory Care under the care of Interim Hospice.
He was born October 2, 1933 in Aniwa, Wisconsin son of the late John and Elisabeth (Toetschinger) Resch. On May 14, 1960, he married Rosemarie Koerten at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. She survives.
Mark was a longtime barber in the city of Wausau and many tales were told in his shop. He also was a homebuilder and auctioneer having helped his brother, Herbert, with his business and eventually branching off on his own.
The Resch family has been parishioners of St. Michael Catholic Church. Mark belonged to the Knights of Columbus George Schreier Council No. 1069 and the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Pere Rene Menard General Assembly, Wausau, as well as having been affiliated with the Brothers of Pius X.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemarie, two daughters, Mary (Joel) Bates, Keller, Texas, Diane (Bob) Donohoo, Franklin, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Alex Bates and Adam Bates; sister, Susanna (Lenard) LaPorte, Schofield; brother, Anton Resch, Weyauwega as well as nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, James and a brother, Herbert.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday November 12, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Face mask and social distancing protocols are encouraged.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com