1/1
Margaret E. Golding
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret E. Golding

Wausau - Margaret E. Golding, 94, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Wausau Manor. She was born on May 21, 1926 in Marshfield WI, the daughter of the late Elmer and Harriet (Moede) Lautenbach.

In 1946 at the suggestion of a friend Margaret began writing pen-pal letters to a soldier in England. She moved to Wausau in 1947 to work for Employers Mutual Insurance operating a teletype machine. After 17 months of pen-pal letters that British Commando, Harold Golding came to America in March of 1948, and was sponsored by Margaret's father Elmer. They married on December 11th, 1948. Margaret was a housewife and stay at home mother. She helped with the family service station business for many years. She lived independently until moving to Wausau Manor in June 2020. Margaret was a lovely and gentle woman that had a long beautiful life.

She is survived by her loving family, three sons; Rod (Linda) Golding, Houston TX, Mark (Karen) Golding, Merrill, Jeff Golding, Weston, daughter Yvonne (John) Rief, Westboro, 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 1 niece and 3 nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Golding and sister Lucile Campbell.

The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Sturgeon Bluff Apartments that Margaret loved dearly. Also sincere appreciation to Wausau Manor and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1:00 p.m.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J Buettgen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved