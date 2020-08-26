Margaret E. Golding
Wausau - Margaret E. Golding, 94, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Wausau Manor. She was born on May 21, 1926 in Marshfield WI, the daughter of the late Elmer and Harriet (Moede) Lautenbach.
In 1946 at the suggestion of a friend Margaret began writing pen-pal letters to a soldier in England. She moved to Wausau in 1947 to work for Employers Mutual Insurance operating a teletype machine. After 17 months of pen-pal letters that British Commando, Harold Golding came to America in March of 1948, and was sponsored by Margaret's father Elmer. They married on December 11th, 1948. Margaret was a housewife and stay at home mother. She helped with the family service station business for many years. She lived independently until moving to Wausau Manor in June 2020. Margaret was a lovely and gentle woman that had a long beautiful life.
She is survived by her loving family, three sons; Rod (Linda) Golding, Houston TX, Mark (Karen) Golding, Merrill, Jeff Golding, Weston, daughter Yvonne (John) Rief, Westboro, 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 1 niece and 3 nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Golding and sister Lucile Campbell.
The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Sturgeon Bluff Apartments that Margaret loved dearly. Also sincere appreciation to Wausau Manor and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1:00 p.m.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com