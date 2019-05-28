Margaret E. Holbach



Wausau - Margaret E. Holbach 94, Wausau, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.



She was born January 5, 1925 in town of Halsey, daughter of the late Henry and Elsie (Becker) Adams. On April 30, 1946 she married Sylvester Holbach in Wausau. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2012.



Margaret enjoyed fishing, making firewood and gardening especially flowers. She also enjoyed crocheting, putting together puzzles and above all spending time with her grandchildren.



Survivors include her children, Gerald (Kim) Holbach, Larry Holbach, Dennis (Leila) Holbach, Ron (Linda) Holbach, Glenn (Dawn) Holbach and Lori (Dean) Thorson; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren with another due in June, 3 great great-grandchildren, sisters, Dolly Whiteside and Germaine Dietsch.



Besides her parents and husband, Sylvester, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler, two brothers and six sisters.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Margaret's nephew, Rev. David Wetmore will officiate. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.



The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staffs at Renaissance Assisted Living and Mount View Care Center for the excellent care given to Margaret.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 28, 2019