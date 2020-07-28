Margaret Engel (Timm)Wausau -Margaret (Marge) Louise Engel, aged 98, passed away on July 16, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau, WI. Marge was a long-time resident of Winchester and currently resided in Wausau.She was born December 20, 1921 to Edwin and Meta Timm of Butternut, WI. On August 22, 1940 she married Walter Engel and moved to Winchester, WI. For 70 years, she devoted much of her time, energy and vision to enrich Winchester, serving as a board member and founder of many community organizations.Marge loved her family and friends and had a special gift of making those around her feel welcomed and important. Marge was a bow hunter, entrepreneur, traveler, reader, cook, crafter, gardener, artist, community organizer, fashionista, and lover of laughter, lipstick, perfume, chocolate, celebrations and jewelry. Marge could liven up a party with her sense of humor or a story, like the one when, as a young mother, she shook hands with Al Capone after pushing his car out of a snowbank. A large part of Marge's life was her hunting community. She started a bow hunting club, was known as the Little Beagle for her tracking prowess, and once shot a moose in Alaska.During her almost 80-year marriage to Wally they raised three sons, built their home on South Turtle Lake, traveled extensively after retirement, and as Marge once said, "We simply enjoyed life." When Marge and Wally were courting, they loved to dance and continued to dance together well into their 90s. On their last night together, Wally joined Marge in her hospice bed and held her until they had said their farewells.Marge is survived by her husband, Wally (age 104) of Wausau, WI, Roger (LaVonne) Engel of Edgerton, WI, Dale (Barbara) Engel of Overland Park, KS, Gary (Shirley Mae) Engel of Pensacola, FL, granddaughters Heather (Duane) Zoldak of Elgin, IL, Casey Engel (Logan Haley) of Asheville, NC, and Jesse (Tyler) Murphy of Pensacola, FL; great-granddaughters Amelia and Helena Zoldak and Blake Murphy and many nieces and nephews.Marge is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Richard, Beulah and Edwina, and a grandson Jeffrey.According to Marge's wishes, services will be private and a Celebration of Life for all will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization she founded, the Winchester Garden and Historical Project (2117 Lake Street, Winchester, WI 54557).The family would like to give special thanks to Marge's caregivers at Primrose Retirement Community, Interim Healthcare, and Aspirus Hospice House.