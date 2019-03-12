|
Margaret Helen Bauer
Appleton - Margaret Helen Bauer, 90, of Appleton Wisconsin, died peacefully Wednesday March 6, 2019 in Appleton. She was born on November 21, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois. The daughter of John and Stella (Mickelson) Armstrong. Her early life and schooling was in Chicago Illinois. On August 27, 1949 she married Dean Bauer. Margaret was very active in the church and enjoyed cooking at family gatherings, fishing, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. Margaret is survived by: her two children: daughter Janet (James) Salzman, Appleton; and son, Gary (Stacy) Bauer, Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren: Jason, Christopher, Sean Salzman, and Dean (Marisa) Stallons; a great-granddaughter, Coralie Stallons; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Evelyn Gallemore; brother-in-law, Greg Gallmore. Funeral Service for Margaret will be 11: 00 AM Thursday March 14, 2019 at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 903 N Third St, Wausau, with Rev. Jayneann McIntosh officiating. Visitation will be at church Thursday morning beginning at 10:00 am until 10:45 AM with the service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2019