Margaret Maier
Mosinee - Margaret Alice Maier, 97 of Mosinee passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Acorn Hill surrounded by her family.
She was born the youngest of five children on October 25, 1922 in Racine to the late John and Mary Bankenbush Jr. When Marge was very young they left the family farm and moved between Racine and Milwaukee.
On August 4, 1945, she married Fred Maier in Milwaukee. They rode their Harley to Florida to honeymoon. Marge also got Harley rides at the age of 92 and 96 and rode with her son, Donald on his Honda Gold Wing. In her younger years, Marge shared a secretarial job at Baily Blower in West Allis. After Fred passed away in 1983, she moved to Milwaukee and later to Wausau to be near family. Marge lived on her own until 2018 when she moved to Acorn Hill, Mosinee. Even though Marge had a limited income, she was proud to have been able to pay her own way her entire life. While living in Wausau, Marge volunteered at the Talent Shop and sang in the Wausau Senior Choir. Marge will be remembered for the love she had for her family and her church family at Christ Lutheran Church, Wausau.
Survivors include her children, Lynn (Lawrence) Block of Marathon, Richard (Karen) Maier of Fairbanks, AK, three grandchildren, Kristen (Scott) Johnston of Bridgeport, TX, Mitchell Block of Wausau, Matthew (Christine) Block of Rothschild, seven grandchildren, Brent, Hannah and Natalie Block, Erin and Allison Block, Jessica and Caleb Johnston, daughter-in-law, Sharon Maier of TN and nieces and nephews. Marge is preceded in death by her husband, Fred, son, Donald and older siblings.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 Townline Rd. Wausau. Reverend David Wetmore will officiate. Burial will be a later date at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church or Faith In Action, 630 Adams St., Wausau.
The family would like to thank these special people: The staff at Acorn Hill especially Carol, Janet and Mary; the staff at Interim Health/Hospice, Tim and Monica; Kathy B. of Faith in Action, Hope L. of Christ Lutheran Church; Donna, Barb and the Senior Choir and Mike H., her "Harley Guy".
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020