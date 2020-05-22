|
Margaret Nikolai
Wausau - Margaret E. Nikolai, 89, Rothschild, died Fri. March 27, 2020 at her home with family at her side.
She was born September 22, 1930, in the town of Deer Creek, daughter of the late George and Martha (Kania) Cypher. On August 28, 1954, she married Philip Nikolai at St. James Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death December 17, 2000.
Margaret spent most her life looking after and taking care of her family. She ensured morals and ethics in all her children. Being a wife and mother, was a dedication she took on honorably and with great respect. She enjoyed family, cooking, counted cross stitch and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always there for everyone.
Survivors include five children, Gary (Betty) Nikolai, Kronenwetter, Dave (Myra) Nikolai, Marathon, Theresa King, Wausau, Philip A. Nikolai, Rothschild, Bob Nikolai, Rothschild; four grandchildren Ben (Carrie) Nikolai, Wisconsin Rapids, Chris Nikolai, Wausau, Andy Nikolai, Midland, Texas, Amanda (Eric) Bohn, Marathon; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Colton & Gavin Bohn, Tyler and Matt Aaseng.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Michael King; a sister, Mary Feldbruegge, four brothers, Anthony, Gilbert, Walter and Sylvester Cypher.
Graveside committal services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday May 28, 2020 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 22 to May 24, 2020