Margaret Wierzba
Wittenberg - Margaret C. Wierzba, 91, of Wittenberg, died on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born on November 19, 1928 in Rosholt, the daughter of the late John and Katherine (Goskowicz) Kulas.
On November 18, 1947, Marge was united in marriage to Martin Wierzba at St. Adalbert's Catholic Church, Rosholt. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2008.
Margaret and Martin farmed in Galloway until they retired and moved to Wittenberg in 1991. Margaret was a very giving person and enjoyed putting others before herself and helping people. She was an excellent seamstress and made many outfits including wedding dresses. She was also a wonderful baker, baking many wedding cakes. She enjoyed gardening and canning. Religion was a very important part of Marge's life and she was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Galloway. She loved holding babies and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include four children, LeRoy (Sue) Wierzba of Rosholt, Karen (Andy) Groshek of Wittenberg, Elaine (Ron) Schrader of Milwaukee and Marvin Wierzba of Wittenberg; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; seven surviving siblings and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a daughter, Marie Schroeder and six siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Galloway. Fr. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 8:30AM until the time of Mass at the church.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
The family would like to sincerely thank the physicians and nurses in the Palliative Care Department at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for the kind and compassionate care given to Margaret.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019