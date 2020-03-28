|
|
Margie Renee Jacobsen
Margie Renee Jacobsen was born on May 3,1952. She died of complications from ALS on March 25, 2020.
Renee had three children: Denyse R Gibson, Kenneth John (Sandra) Gibson and Nicole S. Galante. Renee was proceeded in death by the love of her life John J Jacobsen on November 28, 2018 with whom she had 5 stepchildren: Henry, Serma, Michael, John and LouAnne Renee. She had 13 grandchildren: Tara, Adam, Sean, Tabitha, Valerie, Leah, Brandi, Michael, Maxwell, Daleth, Vera, Nicholas and Luke. Her great-grandchildren are: Emily, Dominic, Lily, Brooke, Kaylie, Ava, Aria and Dylan. She was also deeply loved by Dwight and Kathy Dinkens and Tammy Galante. Renee had two brothers: Curtis(Connie) Green and Michael(Marie) Johnston; one sister: Sandra (Bernard) Winter. Renee is also survived by beloved friends Doreen Moll and Lonnie and Peggy Marek.
Renee was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on November 2, 1991. Because of her love for Jehovah, she wanted all to experience the peace she had of knowing him and loving His word in the Bible.
Renee felt the peace of God and the calmness and tranquility that results from a Christian's precious relationship with Jehovah God. She knew that this relationship guards the heart and mental powers of a person becoming anxious about his needs. She believed in the assurance that Jehovah God provides for his servants and answers their prayers; this puts their heart and mind at rest. (Phil 4:6, 7)
A memorial will be held at a later date for the safety of all.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020