Maria A. Hauer
Wausau - Maria Ann Hauer, 56, died at her home on Thursday, February 20, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born August 4, 1963 in Wausau to the late Anton and Barbara (Klimek) Schilling.
Maria was currently employed at Regal Beloit (former Marathon Electric) in Wausau, where she was a faithful employee for 30 years. She loved her job, never missed a day of work, until her illness kept her home. Her co-workers were her extended family and a great support system. Maria enjoyed helping others and was passionate about donating blood whenever she could. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed watching the birds, going to craft shows, shopping around flea markets, spending time with her family and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Maria was a great aunt to Julie's furry kids and always remembered their birthdays.
Survivors include her two sisters, Julie Callahan, Wausau and Laura (Bill Bondinello) Deverell, Stevens Point; and nieces and nephews, Mollie (Steve) Deverell-Hamilton, and Alexis and Joshua Deverell.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020