Marian L. Fricke
Colby - Marian L. Fricke, age 93, of Colby, passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 7, 2020 at Copperleaf Assisted Living in Marathon City under the tender care of hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Colby. The Rev. Mark Neumann will officiate. Interment to follow at Colby Memorial Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. The Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Colby is entrusted with the arrangements.
Marian was born on February 14, 1926, in rural Colby, the daughter of William and Rose (Hake) Dallman in Colby. She attended Colby and Greenwood schools. Marian graduated from Colby High School and Eau Claire Beauty Culture School.
The former Marian Dallman was united in marriage to Orville Fricke on September 22, 1947 in Wausau. She worked in beauty shops at Wausau and Abbotsford. After she married, her and her family farmed in the Town of Hull for 52 years. He preceded her in death on December 18, 1980.
Marian was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Colby. She loved being in the Altar Guild, designing banners. Marian was an artist and used that talent drawing, sewing, and creating awesome meals.
Marian cherished every moment with her family and she felt so blessed to have Great-Grandchildren. She enjoyed praying for other people in her prayer circle at Zion. Marian also helped her daughter with 3-4 year olds teaching Sunday School for 13 years.
Marian is survived by her son; Allen (Beverly) Fricke and her daughter, Charlotte and (Dick) Strathmann, both of Colby; two grandchildren: Troy (Judy) Strathmanm and Leanne (Jeff) Meyer; five great-grandchildren: Avirae Meyer, Delaney Meyer, Edison Meyer, Gavin Strathmann and Madelynn Strathmann. She is further survived by other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Orville.
In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Fund is being established in her memory.
Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and love to Heather Ward and Adrianna Gomez and their entire care team at Copperleaf Assisted Living in Marathon City, for the outstanding compassion, support and love you have to our mother and our family. You are her angels. We would also like to thank Beth and the care team at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the exceptional care you provided. Also, a special thank you to Marian's primary doctor, Dr. Vicky Baker and her staff.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020