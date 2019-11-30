|
Marianne Pickering
Wausau - Marianne Pickering, 89, died peacefully on the morning of November 28th at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau. She was born on February 8, 1930, in Oelwein, Iowa to Hilma and R.M. (Jack) Stines. She married Roger Pickering in Glenview, Illinois, on February 7, 1953.
Marianne was a graduate of Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois. She enjoyed sewing, reading, music and the activities of her children and grandchildren. A gifted pianist, Marianne was the accompanist for the Wausau Senior Chorus for 30 years.
She is survived by her husband Roger and children: Susan, Wauwatosa, WI; Bill (Joy Tapper), Wauwatosa, WI; and Barbara Dreas (Bill), Rib Mountain, WI.
She is also survived by her brother, Robert Stines (Bonnie), The Villages, FL.
Her grandchildren are Erin Greitens (Marc), North Brook, IL; Emily Bauman, Wauwatosa, WI; Benjamin Pickering, London, UK; Joseph Pickering, Oakland, CA; Ellen Pickering, Minneapolis, MN; Alexandria Dreas, Denver, CO; and Adam Reilly-Dreas (Megan), Greensboro, NC.
Service will be held at the First Universalist Unitarian Church, 504 Grant Street, Wausau, on Friday, December 6th at 3:00pm. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm. A celebration of life will follow the service. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Aspirus Hospice House, 520 North 32nd Avenue, Wausau, WI, 54401.
Marianne will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019