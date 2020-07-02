Marie Gau
Wausau - Marie L. Gau, age 97 of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Wausau Manor under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
She was born in Marathon on August 28, 1922, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Gassner) Krautkramer. Marie married Earl Larrabee, who preceded her in death. She married Roman Gau on August 27, 1969, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Wrightsville Beach, NC. He preceded her in death in 1985.
Marie was an active member of the Holy Name of Jesus Parish. Her faith was very important to her. She was a member of St. Catherine's Council and helped prepare many funeral luncheons.
Survivors include her three step-sons, Roman (Peggy) Gau of Georgia, Duane (Carol) Gau of Wausau, and Vincent (Debbie) Gau of Wausau; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; her brother, Lyle Krautkramer of Weston; two sisters, Ceil Zins of Wausau, and Irene Cihlar of Marathon; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, sisters, Delores Rader and Florence Witberlen; and brothers, Alois, Carl, LeRoy, and Joseph Krautkramer.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Wausau. The Rev. Samuel Martin will officiate. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Marathon. Public visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Monday, July 6 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau. We encourage visitors to wear face masks and social distancing will be observed. The funeral Mass will be live-streamed at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday through our website, and you may also leave condolences for the family at helke.com